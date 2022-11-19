Left Menu

Soccer-Timing of World Cup beer ban and armbands plan are unfortunate - Germany team chief

The timing of a beer ban announced two days before the World Cup start in Qatar this week was unfortunate and would create unease among fans, Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff said on Saturday. Bierhoff also said FIFA's plan to use a number of captains' armbands with different slogans was equally baffling given that Germany and some other European nations would wear their own anti-discrimination 'One Love' armbands to promote inclusion.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 16:37 IST
Soccer-Timing of World Cup beer ban and armbands plan are unfortunate - Germany team chief
Representative Image

The timing of a beer ban announced two days before the World Cup start in Qatar this week was unfortunate and would create unease among fans, Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff said on Saturday.

Bierhoff also said FIFA's plan to use a number of captains' armbands with different slogans was equally baffling given that Germany and some other European nations would wear their own anti-discrimination 'One Love' armbands to promote inclusion. For years, Qatar's tournament organisers had said alcohol would be accessible to fans at the tournament, but world soccer's governing body FIFA made a last-minute reversal on Friday, two days before Sunday's kickoff.

The Qatar World Cup is the first to be held in a Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, the consumption of which is banned in public. "This is indeed an issue," Bierhoff told a news conference. "It is what I have said also about planning in relation to the captains' armbands.

"Such a short-notice decision (on beer) is unfortunate and creates unease," Bierhoff said. "This (beer) is a part of the tournament but I cannot really understand the decision and the timing because there was enough time to take such a decision earlier."

Qatar was awarded the World Cup 12 years ago. Bierhoff said he was equally surprised by FIFA's latest armbands plan, unveiled earlier on Saturday, again criticising the soccer body's short-notice announcement.

"I heard about that and the short notice is a bit surprising and it's as if FIFA does not have a clear position," Bierhoff said. "We have a clear position. I will see how this develops and we will discuss with the other nations from Europe. We expect to be allowed to wear the (One Love) armband," he said.

Several nations are planning to wear the armband to send a message against discrimination. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022