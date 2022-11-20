Left Menu

Cricket-Yadav powers India to 191-6 despite Southee hat-trick

Southee dismissed Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar in successive deliveries in the final over of the Indian innings for his second hat-trick in T20 internationals having achieved the feat against Pakistan in 2010. Yadav remained unbeaten after a 51-ball 111, his second hundred in T20 Internationals, which contained seven sixes and 11 fours.

Updated: 20-11-2022 14:37 IST
Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
Veteran New Zealand bowler Tim Southee claimed a hat-trick but Suryakumar Yadav's blistering hundred powered India to a commanding 191-6 in the second Twenty20 International at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Southee dismissed Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar in successive deliveries in the final over of the Indian innings for his second hat-trick in T20 internationals having achieved the feat against Pakistan in 2010.

Yadav remained unbeaten after a 51-ball 111, his second hundred in T20 Internationals, which contained seven sixes and 11 fours. The first T20 of the three-match series was washed out without a ball being bowled in Wellington.

