Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav becomes second Indian player to smash two T20I tons in a calendar year

The batter accomplished this feat during his side's second T20 against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 15:09 IST
Suryakumar Yadav becomes second Indian player to smash two T20I tons in a calendar year
Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo- ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday became the second Indian batter after Rohit Sharma to score two centuries in T20Is during a calendar year. The batter accomplished this feat during his side's second T20 against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

In the match, Suryakumar destroyed the Kiwi bowling lineup with his fearlessly batting, smashing an unbeaten 111 in just 51 balls with help of 11 fours and seven sixes. He struck the ball at an astonishing strike rate of 217.64. Earlier this year in July, Suryakumar had smashed 117 off 55 balls against England in Nottingham, consisting of 14 fours and six sixes.

Back in 2018, Rohit had smashed two centuries that year. He scored 100* against England in Bristol and 111* against West Indies in Lucknow. Suryakumar is among three Indian cricketers who have more than one century in the shortest format. Rohit has the most T20I tons, with a total of four, followed by opener KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav having two each.

Suryakumar is in amazing form this year. In 30 matches and 30 innings this year, he has scored 1,151 runs at an average of 47.95 at a strike rate of 188.37. He has scored two tons and nine fifties in the format, with the best score of 117. Put to bat first by New Zealand, India hit 191/6, with Suryakumar top-scoring with 111*. Ishan Kishan also scored a valuable 36 off 31 balls. Captain Hardik Pandya (13) was involved in an 82-run stand for the fourth wicket. Pacer Tim Southee took a hat-trick, taking 3/34 in four overs.

Brief score: India 191/6 (Suryakumar Yadav 111*, Ishan Kishan 36, Tim Southee 3-34) vs New Zealand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022