Left Menu

Soccer-Everyone will feel Mane's World Cup absence, says Senegal coach

And I'm sure that he is going to prove during this World Cup that he is one of those top goalkeepers," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 18:08 IST
Soccer-Everyone will feel Mane's World Cup absence, says Senegal coach
Sadio Mane Image Credit: Wikipedia

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Sadio Mane's absence from the World Cup will be felt by fans across the globe, after the forward was ruled out of the tournament with a leg injury.

Mane, who came second to Karim Benzema in this year's Ballon D'Or vote for the world's best player, damaged his right fibula playing for Bayern Munich and his absence was confirmed on Thursday in a crushing blow to Senegal's hopes for the tournament. Senegal kick off their campaign against the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium on Monday, and Cisse said the spectacle would be poorer without African football's star attraction.

"We're not just talking about the Senegalese people here. I think people all over the world," he told reporters on Sunday. "The whole football family is saddened by what has happened because he was the second best player in the world and he represents the African continent, as well as representing Senegal.

"It's very, very sad for him. Especially, we wish him a speedy recovery. I hope he gets back to playing football as quickly as possible." Senegal forward Krepin Diatta described Mane as the team's leader.

"When you talk about the spirit and the morale, of course, it affects you," Diatta said. "He is our best player. He's a leader in that respect. Of course, we would have liked him to be here but God decided otherwise. "We do though still have a very strong mentality we comfortable being together... It's a big loss, but we have a strong mentality. We show teamwork and we're good together. And I'm sure we're going to get some good results at this World Cup."

Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy has found himself on the bench at times at club side Chelsea this season, with Kepa Arrizabalaga preferred under new manager Graham Potter. Cisse, however, said he was confident the keeper would show his ability at the World Cup.

"I've no doubt about his quality as a goalkeeper. And I'm sure that he is going to prove during this World Cup that he is one of those top goalkeepers," he said. "So hopefully he'll have an excellent tournament. He's got a lot to prove. But he's going to rise to that challenge I'm sure."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022