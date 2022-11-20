Left Menu

Soccer-Iran's Hajsafi says hopes conditions change for Iran's people

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 20:39 IST
Soccer-Iran's Hajsafi says hopes conditions change for Iran's people
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran defender Ehsan Hajsafi on Sunday voiced his concern about a political crisis in Iran on the eve of his country's opening World Cup match against England, and said he hoped his team could be a voice for the people.

"We have to accept the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy," he told a news conference.

"We are here but it does not mean we should not be their voice...I hope conditions change as to expectations of the people."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022