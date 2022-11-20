Soccer-Iran's Hajsafi says hopes conditions change for Iran's people

Iran defender Ehsan Hajsafi on Sunday voiced his concern about a political crisis in Iran on the eve of his country's opening World Cup match against England, and said he hoped his team could be a voice for the people.

"We have to accept the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy," he told a news conference.

"We are here but it does not mean we should not be their voice...I hope conditions change as to expectations of the people."

