Rugby-France overpower Japan to extend winning run

Japan looked a lot more competent than they did when losing 52-13 to England at Twickenham last week and kept the French at bay until the hour mark when Penaud finished off an expansive move for his second try and his 21st in 37 internationals.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 20:53 IST
Damian Penaud scored two tries for France as they beat Japan 35-17 at the Municipal Stadium on Sunday to extend their unbeaten run to 13 games.

Next year’s World Cup hosts, without suspended captain Antoine Dupont, scored four tries to two for the visitors. Stand-in skipper Charles Ollivon and Anthony Jelonch crossed for the other two French tries and Thomas Ramos kicked three penalties and three conversions.

Japan’s tries came in the second half from Naoto Saito and Siosaia Fifita with Seungsin Lee slotting over two conversions and a penalty. Winger Penaud put the hosts ahead after seven minutes, running on to a grubber kick from Romain Ntamack and kicking the ball on himself before sprinting to get a touch as it threatened to go out of bounds.

Ramos slotted over three penalties as France stretched ahead before Ollivon extended the lead to 21-3 with a try on the stroke of halftime. Japan scored their first-half points through flyhalf Lee from a penalty but quickly reduced the French lead three minutes into the second half when Saito went over after Shogo Nakano’s break.

Japan looked a lot more competent than they did when losing 52-13 to England at Twickenham last week and kept the French at bay until the hour mark when Penaud finished off an expansive move for his second try and his 21st in 37 internationals. Three minutes later Fifita caught France blindsided and went over from five metres out to keep Japan in the game as they reduced the deficit to 11 points.

But the home side made sure of a comfortable winning margin as Anthony Jelonch finished of a series of short passes. France lost experienced centre Gael Fickou to an ankle injury early in the match. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

