Left Menu

Motor racing-More to life than racing in circles, says retired Vettel

But he could do no more than pick up the final point on offer for 10th after his hopes of a bigger score were compromised by a one-stop strategy. "I enjoyed the race," said Vettel who capped a glittering career of 53 wins and four world titles with celebratory tyre-smoking donuts on the start-finish straight.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 22:14 IST
Motor racing-More to life than racing in circles, says retired Vettel
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel said there was more to life than "racing in circles" as he brought the curtain down on his Formula One career with a points-scoring finish in Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 35-year-old German raced his heart out from his ninth-place grid spot in his Aston Martin, engaging in a wheel-to-wheel battle with Alpine's Esteban Ocon over several laps. But he could do no more than pick up the final point on offer for 10th after his hopes of a bigger score were compromised by a one-stop strategy.

"I enjoyed the race," said Vettel who capped a glittering career of 53 wins and four world titles with celebratory tyre-smoking donuts on the start-finish straight. "I think it was a bit of a different warm up today to get into the race but once the lights go off it's full on race mode."

Vettel's impending retirement had triggered an outpouring of affection for the former Red Bull and Ferrari driver. The tributes have flooded in, with the German's stand on social issues and the environment and his conduct with rivals, peers, colleagues and fans endearing him to many.

His family, including father Norbert and three children, usually kept away from the public glare of the F1 paddock, were in attendance for his final bow. Having won his last title in 2013 and last race in 2019, Vettel singed off from the sport a more popular driver than in his heyday.

"I don't have that much more to say, I feel a bit empty to be honest," said Vettel. "So many flags, so many smiling faces, which has been very, very special, very nice and I'm sure I'm going to miss more than I understand right now."

Vettel called on the next generation of drivers to pick up where he left off. "There's far bigger and far more important things than racing in circles," he said.

"But obviously it's what we love and through that if we can transfer some of the really important values, that's big. "So I hope to pass on a little bit to the other drivers to carry on some of the good work."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022