Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, November 20

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Report: Broncos hand play-calling duties to Klint Kubiak Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is turning over offensive play-calling duties to assistant Klint Kubiak on Sunday, ESPN reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-KUBIAK, Field Level Media

-- Eagles DTs Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph active vs. Colts Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph are listed as active for Sunday's game against the host Indianapolis Colts. FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-IND-SUH-JOSEPH, Field Level Media

-- Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews active vs. Panthers Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews are listed as active for Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers. FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-JACKSON-ANDREWS, Field Level Media

-- Sunday's schedule: Chicago at Atlanta Cleveland vs. Buffalo (at Detroit) Philadelphia at Indianapolis N.Y. Jets at New England L.A. Rams at New Orleans Detroit at N.Y. Giants Carolina at Baltimore Washington at Houston Las Vegas at Denver Dallas at Minnesota Cincinnati at Pittsburgh Kansas City at L.A. Chargers

---- COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Kentucky signs Mark Stoops to massive extension Kentucky has extended football coach Mark Stoops' contract through the 2030 season. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UK-STOOPS, Field Level Media ----

NBA Nets' Kyrie Irving available to play Sunday vs. Grizzlies Kyrie Irving is returning to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday following an eight-game suspension and is available to play against the Memphis Grizzlies. BASKETBALL-NBA-BRK-IRVING, Field Level Media

-- Report: Trail Blazers G Damian Lillard (calf) out for 'brief' time Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard has a right calf strain and will be sidelined for a "brief period," The Athletic reported Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-POT-LILLARD, Field Level Media

-- Sunday's schedule: New York at Phoenix Charlotte at Washington Detroit at Sacramento Memphis at Brooklyn Miami at Cleveland Golden State at Houston Denver at Dallas San Antonio at L.A. Lakers

---- COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday's schedule: South Carolina vs. Furman at Charleston Classic James Madison at No. 1 North Carolina La Salle vs. Georgetown at Jamaica Maryland vs. Miami at Uncasville, Conn. Alabama State at Pitt Wake Forest vs. Loyola Marymount at Jamaica No. 19 Illinois vs. No. 16 Virginia at Las Vegas Wagner at Seton Hall Virginia Tech vs. Charleston at Charleston Classic Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Nebraska Saint Louis vs. Providence at Uncasville, Conn. No. 24 Texas A&M vs. Loyola Chicago at Myrtle Beach DePaul at Oklahoma State at Bahamas Delaware State at No. 25 UConn No. 8 UCLA vs. No. 5 Baylor at Las Vegas Miami (Ohio) vs. No. 12 Indiana in Indianapolis Penn State vs. Colorado State at Charleston Classic Milwaukee at Iowa State Colorado vs. Boise State at Myrtle Beach No. 4 Kentucky at No. 2 Gonzaga Ohio at No. 20 Michigan Mississippi Valley State at Missouri Boston College vs. Tarleton at U.S. Virgin Islands No. 3 Houston at Oregon ----

NHL Blue Jackets place G Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) on IR The Columbus Blue Jackets placed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on injured reserve Sunday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-MERZLIKINS, Field Level Media

-- Sunday's schedule: Florida at Columbus Pittsburgh at Chicago

---- CFL

Sunday's schedule: Grey Cup: Blue Bombers vs. Argonauts ----

FIFA WORLD CUP Tyler Adams named USMNT captain for World Cup Midfielder Tyler Adams has been named captain of the U.S. Men's National Team for the World Cup in Qatar. SOCCER-FIFA-ADAMS-CAPTAIN, Field Level Media

-- Sunday's schedule: Ecuador at Qatar in Al Khor

---- GOLF

PGA -- RSM Classic LPGA -- CME Group Tour Championship ----

TENNIS ATP -- Nitto ATP Finals at Turin, Italy

==== ESPORTS

Valorant Champions Tour: Game Changers Championships (women's event) CS:GO -- Elisa Masters Espoo ----

