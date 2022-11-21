Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Nets guard Irving available to play Sunday after eight-game ban, team says

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will be available to play at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, ending a team-imposed eight-game suspension for sharing anti-Semitic content on social media. The seven-time NBA All-Star on Saturday issued his most direct apology since he was handed the suspension on Nov. 3, telling local sports network SNY that he had been on a "learning journey" and was not anti-Semitic.

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix (listed in final championship order): RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Sergio Perez 3)

In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen

Taking selfies from the stands and sitting on the grassy pitch, thousands of migrant workers gathered in a Doha stadium to watch the opening match of the first World Cup in the Middle East. The special fan zone set up at the industrial area on the city's outskirts included a stadium with a giant TV screen, and another big screen set up outside for an overflow crowd. It sat adjacent to several worker camps where many of Qatar's hundreds of thousands of low-income labourers live.

Tennis-Djokovic beats Ruud to win record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title

Novak Djokovic beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-5 6-3 to collect a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Sunday, earning the biggest paycheck ever in tennis - $4,740,300 - for completing the season-ending tournament unbeaten. Djokovic sealed victory in style with his ninth ace to collect the title for the first time since 2015 in front of a rapturous crowd.

Motor racing-Hamilton happy to see the back of 'unwanted' Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton was happy to see the back of his Mercedes on Sunday after enduring the first season without a win, or a pole position, of his record-breaking Formula One career. The seven-times world champion, who made a sensational F1 debut with McLaren in 2007, retired from the final Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a loss of hydraulic pressure three laps from the end.

Soccer-Valencia double helps Ecuador cruise past hosts Qatar in World Cup opener

Ecuador eased past World Cup debutants Qatar 2-0 on Sunday with first-half goals from veteran striker Enner Valencia in a one-sided affair that was the first opening game defeat for a host nation in the tournament's history. Ecuador's all-time top scorer, nicknamed "Superman" at home, scored an early penalty and added a well-taken 31st-minute header to give the South Americans a commanding first-half lead as the home side froze with the enormity of the occasion.

World Cup kicks off with Qatar ruler's call to put aside divisions

Qatar's ruler opened the World Cup on Sunday with a call for people of all races and orientations to put aside their differences, speaking as the host nation faced a barrage of criticism over its treatment of foreign workers and LGBT rights.

The Muslim Gulf nation is staking its reputation on delivering a smooth tournament and has denied accusations of abuse of workers and discrimination. Governing body FIFA hopes the spotlight will now turn to action on the pitch.

Motor racing-Alonso endures disappointing end to Alpine stint

Spaniard Fernando Alonso sufffered a disappointing end to his time with French Formula One team Alpine after failing to finish Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Spaniard, who returned to Formula One in 2021 with the Enstone-based outfit, which also took him to his two world titles as Renault in 2005 and 2006, is replacing the retiring Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin next year.

Soccer-Chelsea go top of WSL, Arsenal lose to Man United

Chelsea scored three times in the first half as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 to go top of the Women's Super League on Sunday, making the most of Arsenal's shock defeat by Manchester United. Sam Kerr opened the scoring for Chelsea before Erin Cuthbert celebrated her contract extension with a superb goal, and Guro Reiten added a third from the penalty spot to send the Blues top on 21 points from eight games.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin claims second World Cup slalom win of weekend

American Mikaela Shiffrin won her second slalom of the weekend on Sunday to secure the 76th World Cup victory of her career. The 27-year-old triumphed again in Levi, Finland ahead of Switzerland's Wendy Holdener (+0.28), with Slovakia's Petra Vlhova (+0.68) in third.

