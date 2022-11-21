Victory of Black Ferns to be celebrated at Parliament

A public event and celebration will be held on Parliament's lawn on December 13 to celebrate our Rugby World Cup winning Black Ferns.

"The Black Ferns' triumph at Eden Park is one of New Zealand's greatest sporting moments," Grant Robertson said.

"They are extraordinary athletes, exceptional people and proud New Zealanders. We are so proud of these women, helping to pave the way for women's sport in Aotearoa, proving yet again that women's sport is out on top.

"Women's rugby has never been so strong in New Zealand, and over 40,000 sold out seats for the final at Eden Park attests to that."

The Government will partner with Wellington City Council and NZ Rugby to host the event at Parliament.

"This will be an opportunity for New Zealanders to meet, mingle and celebrate with our World Cup winning Black Ferns," Grant Robertson said.

"The whole country was behind the team as they fought their way to the top of world rugby, now we have the chance to show them again how proud we are of them.

"I would like to congratulate Ruahei Demant for winning Women's 15s player of the year at the World Rugby Awards, along with Ruby Tui for winning Women's 15s breakthrough player of the year and Wayne Smith for winning coach of the year."

