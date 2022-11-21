Sports News Roundup: NBA champions Golden State Warriors are sued over FTX collapse; Senegal and Netherlands goalless at halftime and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Ko wins LPGA Player of the Year, final title as a single lady

Former world number one Lydia Ko showered herself in early wedding presents as she secured the LPGA's season-ending title, the tour's Player of the Year award and a big winner's cheque in her last tournament before tying the knot. Ko's two-stroke win at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida on Sunday left her with three titles for the season, her best haul since 2016, when the New Zealander dominated the women's game as a teenage colossus.

Soccer-Saka at the double as dynamic England hit Iran for six

England got their World Cup campaign off to a flying start as they rattled in the goals past a shell-shocked Iran and cruised to an impressive 6-2 Group B victory on Monday in a timely return to form for Gareth Southgate's side. England, semi-finalists in 2018, came into the tournament without a win in six games, but a dynamic opening 45 minutes in which Jude Bellingham scored his first England goal, Bukayo Saka doubled the lead and Raheem Sterling grabbed a third set up a second-half stroll.

Soccer-England thrash Iran 6-2 in strong start to World Cup

England hammered Iran 6-2 on Monday in an emphatic World Cup opener thanks to two goals from Bukayo Saka and strikes by Jude Bellingham and Raheem Sterling, before substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish rounded off the rout. England had come close to taking the lead in the Group B opener, with Harry Maguire heading against the crossbar, before Bellingham, 19, steered in a header from a Luke Shaw cross in the 35th minute.

Soccer-Seven European World Cup captains ditch OneLove armband following FIFA pressure

The captains of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark will not wear 'OneLove' armbands at the World Cup under pressure from FIFA, their associations said in a joint statement on Monday. FIFA has threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing the multi-coloured armband which was introduced to support diversity and inclusion.

Soccer-Iran keeper carried off after suffering head injury

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was substituted early on in their World Cup Group B opener against England on Monday after suffering a head injury. Beiranvand collided horribly with his team mate Hosseini Majid as he tried to deal with a cross and spent several minutes stricken on the turf having treatment.

Soccer-'The best timing is my timing', says Cristiano Ronaldo about his interview

Cristiano Ronaldo believes his explosive TV interview, in which the Manchester United forward said he had been betrayed by the club and was being forced out, had not been a distraction in the Portugal changing room in the World Cup. The Portugal captain said that he is not worried about how his actions will impact the squad, adding that he feels great about their chances of winning the World Cup.

Soccer-Senegal and Netherlands goalless at halftime

The first half of Monday's World Cup Group A match between Senegal and the Netherlands ended 0-0 at Al Thumama Stadium as the Dutch were left to rue missed chances. Cody Gakpo opted to square the ball to Steven Bergwijn instead of taking a shot when he was in front of goal early in the game and Frenkie De Jong took too many touches and wasted a good opportunity to score after Bergwijn had set him up.

Soccer-Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he was physically ready for the World Cup in Qatar and that it will be a special occasion as his side are one of the favourites in what is likely to be his last appearance in the global tournament. "I feel very good physically, I think I'm in a great moment, both personally and physically and I don't have any problems," Messi, who did light training away from his team mates on Saturday, told a news conference on Monday.

Soccer-Iranian World Cup squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests

Iran's World Cup team declined to sing their anthem before their opening World Cup match on Monday in a sign of support for mass protests back home after many fans accused the squad of siding with a violent state crackdown on the unrest. Protests demanding the fall of the ruling Shi'ite Muslim theocracy have gripped Iran since the death two months ago of young woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest for flouting the strict Islamic dress code.

NBA champions Golden State Warriors are sued over FTX collapse

The Golden State Warriors were sued on Monday by an FTX account holder who accused the reigning National Basketball Association champions of fraudulently promoting the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. Elliott Lam, a Canadian citizen and Hong Kong resident who said he lost $750,000 in his FTX yield-bearing account, filed his proposed class-action lawsuit in San Francisco federal court.

