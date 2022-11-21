Left Menu

Soccer-England scorer Saka grateful for support after Euro 2020 shootout pain

Winger Bukayo Saka thanked his England and Arsenal coaches, as well as family and friends, for helping him overcome his penalty shootout miss in the Euro 2020 final and recover to score twice in his country's World Cup opener against Iran on Monday.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 21-11-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 23:30 IST
Winger Bukayo Saka thanked his England and Arsenal coaches, as well as family and friends, for helping him overcome his penalty shootout miss in the Euro 2020 final and recover to score twice in his country's World Cup opener against Iran on Monday. Saka, speaking to reporters after England's 6-2 win, said the memory of missing in the shootout that saw Italy clinch the Euro title last year would be with him forever.

"But I am so blessed and so grateful to have coaching staff not only ... (manager) Gareth (Southgate) and the team at England but also at Arsenal, and my friends and my family put their arm around me ... and helped me to get back into a good place," he said. "Every time I get the chance to wear the England shirt I always give 110% and do my best to make the nation proud."

Saka and England team mates Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were targeted by online abuse after they missed spot-kicks in the shootout loss to Italy at Wembley.

