FIFA World Cup: Have no issue whatsoever, says Lionel Messi amid injury concerns

30 PM IST

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 09:47 IST
FIFA World Cup: Have no issue whatsoever, says Lionel Messi amid injury concerns
Lionel Messi. (Photo- PSG English Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Legendary Argentina striker Lionel Messi gave an update on his fitness ahead of his side's opening clash against Saudi Arabia, saying that he "has no issues whatsoever". This comes amid concerns of him carrying an ankle injury.

"I have no issues whatsoever. I heard there were rumours about having to miss part of the training or training a part of the training, no, it's just precautions. Nothing strange or out of the ordinary," Goal.com quoted Messi as saying in a pre-match press conference. "I have not done anything different, I just took care of myself. I have worked as I have done throughout my entire career. This is a special moment, most likely my last World Cup. My last opportunity to make my dream, our dream a reality," concluded the legendary striker.

Argentina will kickstart their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Saudi Arabia at Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail at 3:30 PM IST. They will be looking forward to putting on a better performance this time around. Argentina had previously crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in the round of 16 stage. This could be 35-year-old Messi's last chance at lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy for the first time ever. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

