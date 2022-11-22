Left Menu

Jadeja unlikely to get fit for Bangladesh Tests, will new committee induct Surya as extra batter?

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is unlikely to regain full fitness ahead of the Bangladesh Test series, starting December 14 in Chittagong, according to BCCI sources.With India already having three specialist spinners -- off-spinner R Ashwin, left-arm spinner Axar Patel and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in their ranks, there is a question mark if a fourth specialist spinner is warranted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 22:34 IST
Jadeja unlikely to get fit for Bangladesh Tests, will new committee induct Surya as extra batter?
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is unlikely to regain full fitness ahead of the Bangladesh Test series, starting December 14 in Chittagong, according to BCCI sources.

With India already having three specialist spinners -- off-spinner R Ashwin, left-arm spinner Axar Patel and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in their ranks, there is a question mark if a fourth specialist spinner is warranted. If they seek a straight forward replacement, then it will be Saurabh Kumar, the India A bowler.

But there are speculations that new selection committee or Indian team management (in case new committee is not formed by then) could utilise Suryakumar Yadav's red-hot form and include him in the longer version.

India are due to play two Tests and three ODIs in Bangladesh and a full strength team under Rohit Sharma is set to visit the neighbouring nation.

India will play two Tests -- December 14-18 in Chittagong and December 22-26 in Mirpur after a short three-match ODI series in the first week of next month.

Jadeja had undergone a knee surgery after the Asia Cup in UAE and was then ruled out for an indefinite period.

''Jadeja has been to NCA for his check-up and rehab on a number of occasion. However as of now, it is unlikely that he will be fit for the Bangladesh series. In any case, Chetan Sharma-led former selection committee had kept him in the squad subject to fitness,'' a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

There is still some time to announce the replacement.

Saurabh has been a part of the Test squad during the series against Sri Lanka earlier this year. He also got a five-for against New Zealand A in an 'A' Test series in Bengaluru.

But second option could be an adventurous one as Ashwin, Kuldeep and Axar's presence makes it difficult to select a fourth spinner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022