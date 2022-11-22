Left Menu

Soccer-Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 23:12 IST
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," United said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

