Left Menu

Soccer-Rabiot's spectacular renaissance continues at the World Cup

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot is enjoying quite the renaissance at the World Cup, four years after refusing to be called up as a reserve player for the tournament in Russia. He made an instant impact on Tuesday, scoring the first and setting up France's second goal in their 4-1 comeback win against Australia.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 15:43 IST
Soccer-Rabiot's spectacular renaissance continues at the World Cup

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot is enjoying quite the renaissance at the World Cup, four years after refusing to be called up as a reserve player for the tournament in Russia.

He made an instant impact on Tuesday, scoring the first and setting up France's second goal in their 4-1 comeback win against Australia. Rabiot's influence on the side was comparable to that of Paul Pogba, who he is effectively replacing in the starting line-up after his Juventus team mate was ruled out injured.

In 2018, Rabiot was put on a reserve list for the World Cup but the then 23-year-old emailed Didier Deschamps to tell him he would not accept to be on standby, prompting the coach to say Rabiot was making "a huge mistake". Put up for sale by Juve last summer after failing to showcase his talent since joining in 2019, Rabiot was only recalled to the national team in 2020.

After rediscovering his form at Juve this season, Rabiot completed his redemption story in spectacular fashion on Tuesday on football's biggest stage. After a woeful 20 minutes during which he struggled with midfield partner Aurelien Tchouameni, Rabiot stepped up a gear and his elegance, fine technique and physical impact was for everyone to see at the Al Janoub stadium.

In the 27th minute, after Craig Goodwin had given Australia a shock early lead, he left his marker behind to head home from Theo Hernandez's cross. Five minutes later, he collected a clever backheel from Kylian Mbappe to set up Olivier Giroud for the second goal before holding the fort in the second half and bringing more danger into the Australian half.

Deschamps was not surprised. "Recently, he's had a very high level with his club and I'm happy that he's confirming this with us but I never doubted his intelligence and his capacities," he said.

"He brings balance, wins balls and also scores, even if at the end I had to tell him to take it down a notch a little. Having him at that level is important for us." With Lucas Hernandez ruled out of the tournament due to a serious knee injury, his brother Theo is now the only real left back left in the squad.

Should Theo Hernandez pick up an injury too Deschamps may have to deploy Rabiot in defence as he has sometimes occupied the left-back spot when needed. However, after Tuesday's performance Deschamps would be reluctant to deprive the team of Rabiot's assets further up the pitch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022