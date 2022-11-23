Left Menu

Pep Guardiola extends Manchester City contract until 2025

Pep Guardiola has signed a new contract with Manchester City that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2025. Guardiola joined City in 2016 and has overseen the most successful period in club history, winning four league titles and nine major trophies in total. But he has so far failed to win the Champions League with City.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 16:39 IST
Pep Guardiola extends Manchester City contract until 2025
Pep Guardiola Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Pep Guardiola has signed a new contract with Manchester City that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2025. The Spanish manager's current deal was set to expire at the end of the season, but he has committed to a further two years at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola joined City in 2016 and has overseen the most successful period in club history, winning four league titles and nine major trophies in total. But he has so far failed to win the Champions League with City. The extension will take his time with the reigning Premier League champion to nine years, which far exceeds any of his previous coaching jobs. Guardiola spent four seasons at Barcelona and three with Bayern Munich. "I can't say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me,'' he said Wednesday. "From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place.

"I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies." Guardiola has taken charge of 374 games at City, which is second only to Les McDowall (587) on the list of the club's post-war managers.

"He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organization, and it's exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has,'' said chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak. "Under his very special leadership our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over. Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022