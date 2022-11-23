Soccer-Croatia held to goalless draw by Morocco in World Cup
Croatia, runners-up at the last World Cup, were held to a 0-0 draw by Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday in their opening Group F match at the tournament in Qatar. Belgium and Canada play at 1900GMT in Wednesday's other Group F match at Al Rayyan.
Croatia, runners-up at the last World Cup, were held to a 0-0 draw by Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday in their opening Group F match at the tournament in Qatar. The Croats, beaten by France in the 2018 final in Moscow, had the better of the chances, with Dejan Lovren having an effort cleared off the line and Nikola Vlasic's close shot saved by the legs of Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesryi might have given the north Africans an early lead but was unable to get a decent touch onto Hakim Ziyech's dangerous cross. In the second half Achraf Hakimi's powerful free kick was parried by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. Belgium and Canada play at 1900GMT in Wednesday's other Group F match at Al Rayyan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Our talks will address the overall global situation as well as specific regional concerns: EAM S Jaishankar in opening remarks at meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Moscow.
India, Russia have exceptionally steady and time-tested relationship: Jaishankar in Moscow
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Zelenskiy open to 'genuine' talks with Moscow
EAM Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov hold talks in Moscow
U.S. State Dept OKs potential sale of missiles, equipment to Belgium -Pentagon