Left Menu

Pope prays for World Cup to be occasion for peace

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:25 IST
Pope prays for World Cup to be occasion for peace
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis gave the World Cup a shout-out on Wednesday and prayed that the Qatar tournament may be an occasion for harmony and peace in the world.

Francis is a life-long soccer fan and has long promoted sport as a way of promoting solidarity and fraternity.

Speaking at the end of his weekly Wednesday general audience, Francis sent greetings to World Cup players, fans and spectators watching from afar.

"May this important event be an occasion for meeting and harmony for nations, favoring brotherhood and peace among peoples. Let's pray for peace in the world, and the end of all conflicts," he said.

The 85-year-old Argentine is a card-holding fan of the Buenos Aires club San Lorenzo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022