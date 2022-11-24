Left Menu

ANALYSIS-Soccer-Shaqiri shows his class in second half to help save Swiss

The Swiss somehow managed to make it through to halftime at 0-0 and Shaqiri, towered over by most of the Cameroon players, was at the heart of their resurgence after the break. He pushed back up the pitch again and in the 48th minute received a quick ball to the right wing, curling a perfect pass across the box that Breel Embolo could hardly fail to tap into the net.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 18:34 IST
ANALYSIS-Soccer-Shaqiri shows his class in second half to help save Swiss

Xherdan Shaqiri showed there was life in the thirtysomething winger yet with a decisive contribution after halftime as Switzerland made a winning start to their World Cup campaign against Cameroon.

The former Bayern Munich and Liverpool forward is now playing his club football in Major League Soccer in the United States and there were fears in some quarters that he might not still be up to the pace of international football. Those fears looked well-founded before halftime as the Swiss struggled to contain a vibrant Cameroon.

A series of crunching tackles saw Shaqiri drop deeper and deeper into midfield, sometimes even straying across to the left wing looking for space, and the Swiss attack laboured as Cameroon made frequent lightning breaks down the other end. The Swiss somehow managed to make it through to halftime at 0-0 and Shaqiri, towered over by most of the Cameroon players, was at the heart of their resurgence after the break.

He pushed back up the pitch again and in the 48th minute received a quick ball to the right wing, curling a perfect pass across the box that Breel Embolo could hardly fail to tap into the net. The younger Shaqiri's game was all about explosive pace and spectacular goals and the speed was still evident in bursts on Thursday as the 31-year-old finally became the driving force of the Swiss midfield.

His combination with overlapping wingback Silvan Widmer on the right flank gave the Swiss a consistent attacking threat for the first time in the match. It was with a 68th minute corner from the right that Shaqiri almost helped the Swiss double their lead, his delivery finding Embolo a few metres out only for a desperate Andre-Frank Zambo-Anguissa to intervene and turn the ball over the bar.

Four minutes later and Shaqiri's afternoon was over as the Swiss brought on fresh legs to see them through to a 1-0 win. They still face a big challenge to get through to the knockout stages for a fifth straight major championships from a Group G also containing Brazil and Serbia.

Shaqiri showed in 27 second-half minutes on Thursday that he remains key to those hopes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022