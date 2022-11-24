Pooran guides Deccan Gladiators past Team Abu Dhabi

Nicholas Pooran cracked a breezy unbeaten half-century to lead Deccan Gladiators to a 35-run win over Team Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi T10 here.

Pooran's 77-run knock was studded with eight sixes and five boundaries as Deccan Gladiators posted an impressive 134 for 6.

Team Abu Dhabi's batting failed to rise to the challenges as Deccan Gladiatrs bowlers restricted them 99 for 6 in the second match of the opening day of the tournament at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Opting to bat, Pooran began aggressively hitting Naveen Ul Haq’s back-to-back sixes. In the second over, he slammed Andrew Tye’s fourth, fifth and sixth ball of the first over for boundaries.

The fourth over turned out to be eventful one with Peter Hatzoglou striking twice. He first bowled Kohler-Cadmore for 13 and a ball later he had Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina caught by Tye at long on for a duck.

But Pooran continued to hit sixes and fours to take his side past the 100-run mark.

Alex Hales, fresh from his heroics in the T20 World Cup, hit the first six of the Team Abu Dhabi innings, smacking Josh Little over deep point.

UAE pacer Zahoor Khan took the prized wicket of Hales in the third over, having him caught by Little at deep point for 8.

James Vince, who came in, began by hitting two consecutive boundaries off Zahoor. He lit up hopes with two sixes and a boundary off David Wiese in the fifth over that yielded them 19 runs.

At the half way stage, Team Abu Dhabi was 58 for 2. A lot rested on Vince, but Little trapped him leg before for 37.

With 50 runs needed in 12 balls, Deccan Gladiators' chances were as good as over.

In the other match of the day, debutants Samp Army defeated Bangla Tigers by 15 runs, courtesy Dwaine Pretorius' sensational bowling spell. Sent in to bat, Samp Army posted 100 for 5 in their 10 overs and then restricted Bangla Tigers to 85 for 3.

South African pacer Pretorius bowled a fine spell of 3 for 11 to tilt the match in Samp Army's favour.

Brief Scores: Deccan Gladiators: 134 for 6 in 10 overs (Nicholas Pooran 77 not out, Odean Smith 23; Peter Hatzoglou 2 /12) Team Abu Dhabi: 99 for 6 in 10 overs (James Vince 37, Fabian Allen 26 not out, Tom Helm 2/11).

Samp Army: 100 for 5 in 10 overs (Shimraon Hetmyer 38, Karim Janat 22 not out; Benny Howell 2/17) Bangla Tigers: 85 for 3 in 10 overs (Hazratullah Zazai 35, Dwaine Pretorius 3/11). PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS

