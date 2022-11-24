Left Menu

Swiss Greens call for FIFA's tax privileges to be revoked

"FIFA is not a 'non-profit association' but a profit machine on the back of human rights," said Aline Trede, from the Green party. "Let's put an end to the tax privileges for FIFA." In a statement on Thursday the Greens, Switzerland's fifth largest political party, said they would introduce a parliamentary motion proposing FIFA be taxed the same as other companies of its size.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 24-11-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 21:15 IST
Swiss Greens call for FIFA's tax privileges to be revoked
  • Country:
  • United States

A Swiss political party is calling for FIFA's status as a non-profit organisation to be revoked in Switzerland, where the football governing body is registered. "FIFA is not a 'non-profit association' but a profit machine on the back of human rights," said Aline Trede, from the Green party. "Let's put an end to the tax privileges for FIFA."

In a statement on Thursday the Greens, Switzerland's fifth largest political party, said they would introduce a parliamentary motion proposing FIFA be taxed the same as other companies of its size. "FIFA's ban on the 'One Love' armband is definitely the last straw," said Trede.

The OneLove armbands, intended to send a message of tolerance and opposition to all forms of discrimination, have been in the global spotlight since FIFA threatened several European team captains with yellow cards if they wore them at the World Cup to support of LGBTQ people in host nation Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022