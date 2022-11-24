Sports News Roundup: Jayson Tatum leads Celtics past Mavs; Apologetic Embolo gives Swiss 1-0 victory over Cameroon and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-England's Kane fit to face US, says Southgate

England captain Harry Kane has been given the all clear to face the United States in England's World Cup Group B clash in Al Khor on Friday after shaking off an ankle knock, manager Gareth Southgate confirmed. Kane took a blow to his ankle just before halftime in England's opening 6-2 win over Iran on Monday and was substituted late in the second half.

Analysis-Soccer-Shaqiri shows his class in second half to help save Swiss

Xherdan Shaqiri showed there was life in the thirtysomething winger yet with a decisive contribution after halftime as Switzerland made a winning start to their World Cup campaign against Cameroon. The former Bayern Munich and Liverpool forward is now playing his club football in Major League Soccer in the United States and there were fears in some quarters that he might not still be up to the pace of international football.

Soccer-Time to focus on World Cup says Van Gaal

It's time to put the 'OneLove' debate and other controversies aside and focus on the World Cup, Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal said on Thursday as his team prepared to meet Ecuador in a contest that could decide top spot in Group A.

With the Netherlands and Ecuador both coming off 2-0 wins in their openers the meeting at Khalifa International Stadium on Friday carries added significance and Van Gaal does not want his men distracted from the task at hand.

Analysis-Soccer-Uruguay leverage experience to stifle South Korean energy

Uruguay weathered an energetic early storm from a lively South Korea side that pressed relentlessly in the opening 15 minutes, calling on all of their experience to secure a scoreless draw in an opening World Cup Group H game that they should have won. Kicking off their campaign at the Education City Stadium, the two teams came into the tournament with solid defensive reputations, but the Uruguayans did a better job of solving the South Korean puzzle, hitting the woodwork twice.

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum leads Celtics past Mavs

Jayson Tatum's injured ankle looked fine Wednesday night as he scored a team-high 37 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics kick off a six-game homestand with a 125-112 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum was listed as questionable on the team's injury report Wednesday with a sprained left ankle, but Boston coach Joe Mazzulla upgraded him to available before the game. Tatum injured his ankle when he landed on DeMar DeRozan's foot during Monday's loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Soccer-No looking back for American teenager Musah ahead of England clash

A slightly different career path could have seen Yunus Musah lining up alongside fellow 19-year-old Jude Bellingham for England against the United States on Friday. He could even have been playing for Ghana against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on Thursday.

Soccer-Neymar: what can we expect from Brazil forward at World Cup 2022?

Brazil kick off their quest for a record-extending sixth World Cup title when they play Serbia in Lusail, Qatar on Thursday with all eyes on Neymar who could be playing in his last finals. Here is a look at the 30-year-old's World Cup highs and lows: MISSING OUT IN 2010

Soccer-Apologetic Embolo gives Swiss 1-0 victory over Cameroon

Switzerland edged Cameroon 1-0 courtesy of a goal against the run of play by apologetic Breel Embolo versus the country of his birth for an opening win in World Cup Group G at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday. While it was a good day for the Swiss it was a bad one for African football, whose teams in Qatar have yet to score a goal in the tournament.

EU parliament calls on FIFA to help compensate families of dead migrant workers

The EU parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a resolution that calls on FIFA to help compensate the families of the migrant workers who died, as well as workers who suffered rights abuses, during preparations for the World Cup. MEPs also urged the Qatari authorities to conduct a full investigation into human rights abuses in the run-up to the competition.

Soccer-Swiss striker Embolo refuses to celebrate goal against Cameroon

Switzerland striker Breel Embolo scored against the land of his birth Cameroon in their World Cup Group G clash at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday but refused to celebrate and looked almost apologetic as his team mates rushed to congratulate him. Embolo swept home a Xherdan Shaqiri cross to give the Swiss the lead in the 48th minute after they struggled to break the deadlock in the first half and were second best in the game, which was 0-0 at the break.

