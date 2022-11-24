Left Menu

Soccer-Portugal's Ronaldo is first player to score in five World Cups after goal v Ghana

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 24-11-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 22:58 IST
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cups after netting a penalty in his side's opening Group H game against Ghana on Thursday.

He hit home in the 64th minute to give Portugal the lead after being tripped in the box.

Ronaldo had been tied on scoring at four World Cups alongside Pele, Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose.

