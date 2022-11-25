Left Menu

Soccer-Valencia to play for Ecuador but Dutch keep Depay on the bench

The 33-year-old, pivotal to his country's World Cup hopes, limped off late in Sunday’s game against hosts Qatar with a knee strain and had a scan to see the extent of the injury but was declared fit. Ecuador made one change with Jackson Porozo replacing Romario Ibarra in defence, while the Dutch made three changes but again kept striker Memphis Depay on the bench as he continued his recovery from a hamstring injury and is expected to be a second-half impact player.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 20:18 IST
Soccer-Valencia to play for Ecuador but Dutch keep Depay on the bench

(adds details) DOHA, Nov 25 (Reuters) -

Ecuador’s veteran striker Enner Valencia, who scored twice on the opening day of the World Cup, was included in their lineup against the Netherlands for Friday's clash of the Group A joint leaders. The 33-year-old, pivotal to his country's World Cup hopes, limped off late in Sunday’s game against hosts Qatar with a knee strain and had a scan to see the extent of the injury but was declared fit.

Ecuador made one change with Jackson Porozo replacing Romario Ibarra in defence, while the Dutch made three changes but again kept striker Memphis Depay on the bench as he continued his recovery from a hamstring injury and is expected to be a second-half impact player. Jurrien Timber replaces Matthijs de Ligt among the three centre backs, Teun Koopmeiners comes in for Steven Berghuis and Davy Klaassen replaces Vincent Janssen, which means Cody Gakpo shifts into the front line.

Ecuador: Hernan Galindez, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Michael Estrada, Angelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo, Gonzalo Plata, Moises Caicedo, Jhegson Mendez, Enner Valencia (capt.) Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt.), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Bergwijn, Cody Gakpo (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022