Saudi Arabia sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal expressed the latest sporting ambitions of buying out two of the world's renowned football clubs Manchester United and Liverpool. He also aspires to see Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo play in its domestic league. It came in the wake of the Glazers announcing a potential sale of the club and Ronaldo.

Prince Abdulaziz is keen to rope in Ronaldo to play for the Saudi Pro League team after the World Cup. The 37-year-old football icon had a fraught departure from the club this week. "Who wouldn't want him to play in their league?" Prince Abdulaziz told Sky News. "He's a role model to a lot of young players - him and Messi."

Any club would love to have these two superlative players play for them. Saudi has a clear vision to see both the greats Ronaldo and Messi who have graced the sport to feature in their league. Messi is currently signed up to Paris Saint-German has already signed to promote Saudi Arabia.

"That's benefited a lot in terms of tourism for the kingdom," Prince Abdulaziz said. "If they can, I'd love to see them both play in the Saudi league." Prince Abdulaziz emphasized promoting Saudi Arabia as a brand by having two globally recognised personalities play for their club.

Newcastle was purchased by the Saudis the previous year through Public Investment Fund. The Premier League has no government intervention in spite of being headed by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Two premium clubs are up for sale and the sports minister desires to have both of satisfy with one under Saudi ownership.

"I hope so, if there are investors and the numbers add up, and it makes a good business," he said. "Then the private sector could come in, or companies could come in, from the kingdom," said Abdulaziz. They are looking for more private players from the Kingdom to make a good business.

He added: "The Premier League is the best league in the world. Everyone's watching the Premier League. It's the most watched league and there are diehard fans of these teams in the kingdom. So it would be a benefit for everyone." The Premier League is the most watched and best league in the world with many diehard fans worldwide.

"I can say that we have a strong league. It's not one of the strongest in Asia. You know, we're building towards a better future. And we see how the future holds up for that." He vouched for this to be the strong league which will help build a better future.

He continued: "And you know, I heard about these speculations in the news as, as everyone else. I don't have any details about any of the reports that have been coming out. But you know, what I can say is that we have Messi as an ambassador for tourism in the kingdom with the ministry of tourism - and that's benefited a lot. There are no concrete details about the club, however, we have Messi as an ambassador to promote Saudi as a tourist destination.

"In terms of tourism for the kingdom, if they can, I'd love to see them both play in the Saudi league, and, you know, if top players come into the Saudi league and play that will reinforce the programmes that we're doing." Both Ronaldo and Messi will have a positive effect in Saudi as they will attract other top players from all over the world. (ANI)