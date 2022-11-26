Left Menu

HOLD-Soccer-England and United States deadlocked at 0-0 at halftime

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2022 01:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 01:17 IST
HOLD-Soccer-England and United States deadlocked at 0-0 at halftime

England and the United States were drawing 0-0 at halftime of their World Cup Group B match at Al Bayt Stadium on Friday, the Americans having come closest to breaking the deadlock in the 33rd minute through Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic's left-foot shot from the edge of the area cannnoned off the bar as the United States enjoyed a purple patch at the end of the half. Skipper Harry Kane had England's best chance in the 10th minute but his shot was blocked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe names world's first disabled astronaut; Europe flags space ambitions with spending hike and new astronauts and more

Science News Roundup: Europe names world's first disabled astronaut; Europe ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022