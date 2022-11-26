Soccer-Australia and Tunisia make one change each for Group D clash
Australia and Tunisia both made one change for their World Cup Group D clash on Saturday with no place in the starting line-ups for Socceroos midfielder Ajdin Hrustic or feted Tunisian striker Wahbi Khazri. Australia coach Graham Arnold had flagged his change on Friday with Fran Karacic coming into the defence at right back in place of the injured Nathaniel Atkinson.
Australia and Tunisia both made one change for their World Cup Group D clash on Saturday with no place in the starting line-ups for Socceroos midfielder Ajdin Hrustic or feted Tunisian striker Wahbi Khazri.
Australia coach Graham Arnold had flagged his change on Friday with Fran Karacic coming into the defence at right back in place of the injured Nathaniel Atkinson. Hrustic, who has been struggling with an ankle injury, had been expected to return for a game Australia need to get something out of to stay alive in the tournament after being thrashed 4-1 by France at the same Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday.
Tunisia are in a much stronger position and coach Jalel Kadri largely kept faith with the team that drew 0-0 with Denmark in their opener. Khazri remains on the bench with Naim Sliti coming into the attack for Anis Ben Slimane.
Tunisia: Aymen Dahmen, Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Dylan Bronn, Mohamed Draeger, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Naim Sliti, Youssef Msakni, Issam Jembali. Australia: Mat Ryan, Fran Karacic, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Attorney General sues Commanders owner Snyder, NFL for deceiving fans; Soccer-FIFA rejects Denmark request to wear shirts with human rights message and more
Soccer-Poulsen added to Denmark squad as Hjulmand completes line-up
Health News Roundup: Denmark reports bird flu outbreak on turkey farm, WOAH says; Uganda confirms Ebola case in country's east as outbreak expands and more
Soccer-Denmark's ambitions at the World Cup have increased, Eriksen says
Denmark reports bird flu outbreak on turkey farm, WOAH says