Soccer-Australia and Tunisia make one change each for Group D clash

Australia and Tunisia both made one change for their World Cup Group D clash on Saturday with no place in the starting line-ups for Socceroos midfielder Ajdin Hrustic or feted Tunisian striker Wahbi Khazri. Australia coach Graham Arnold had flagged his change on Friday with Fran Karacic coming into the defence at right back in place of the injured Nathaniel Atkinson.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 14:26 IST
Australia coach Graham Arnold had flagged his change on Friday with Fran Karacic coming into the defence at right back in place of the injured Nathaniel Atkinson. Hrustic, who has been struggling with an ankle injury, had been expected to return for a game Australia need to get something out of to stay alive in the tournament after being thrashed 4-1 by France at the same Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday.

Tunisia are in a much stronger position and coach Jalel Kadri largely kept faith with the team that drew 0-0 with Denmark in their opener. Khazri remains on the bench with Naim Sliti coming into the attack for Anis Ben Slimane.

Tunisia: Aymen Dahmen, Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Dylan Bronn, Mohamed Draeger, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Naim Sliti, Youssef Msakni, Issam Jembali. Australia: Mat Ryan, Fran Karacic, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke

