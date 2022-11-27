Left Menu

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins toss, opts to bowl against India in 2nd ODI

The Kiwis clinched the first of the three-match ODI comfortably with seven wickets to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

ANI | Updated: 27-11-2022 08:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 08:23 IST
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins toss, opts to bowl against India in 2nd ODI
Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second game of the three-match ODI series here at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday. After a crushing defeat in the first ODI in Auckland, Shikhar Dhawan-led India will look to level the series in the second match against Kane Williamson's New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

In the opening ODI at Auckland, Tom Latham played an unbeaten knock of 145, while captain Kane Williamson also scored a stunning 94 not out. The Kiwis clinched the first of the three-match ODI comfortably with seven wickets to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the series. New Zealand have participated in the second-fewest number of ODIs (16) of any side competing in the current World Cup Super League. But with just one more victory, they can displace India atop the standings. The odds favour them to do it given that they have won all 13 of their ODI victories at home.

Meanwhile, India is still looking for a sixth bowling option. Due to the absence of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel from their squad for this series, they also lack experience in the lower middle order. None of the top six batters who competed in Auckland bowled. Speaking at the time of the toss, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, "We are gonna have a bowl. The surface has been under covers a little, so hopefully, our seamers can extract whatever little help they can get. We are playing the extra slow option today in Michael Bracewell in place of Adam Milne. He (Southee) is racking up the numbers in all formats and breaking a few records along the way, great achievement and a very special player for us."

Speaking at the time of the toss, India skipper Shikhar Dhawan said, "We would have bowled first as there's moisture in the wicket. Even in the last game the wicket was seaming for the first 10-15 overs, we got to keep the positive intent and go for the runs. We got 2 changes. Instead of Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar comes in and Deepak Hooda comes in place of Sanju Samson. We only need 10 percent of improvement and it makes a huge impact and especially in the death bowling, we got to be a bit more smarter." New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global
4
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022