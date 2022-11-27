Play resumes as 2nd ODI reduced to 29 overs a side
Play resumed in the second ODI between India and New Zealand but the match has been reduced to 29-overs-a-side after a four-hour rain delay, here on Sunday.
The match was stopped when India were 22 for no loss in 4.5 overs.
As per the changed conditions, there would be just a 10-minute break between the two innings and no drinks break will be taken.
