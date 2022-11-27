Left Menu

Soccer-Bournemouth appoint caretaker O'Neil as head coach

"It was evident from the reception he received from our supporters following the Premier League win against Everton that they have also appreciated his efforts and we are all looking forward to continuing our working relationship with him." O'Neil's new contract has the provision to be extended for a further 12 months.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 18:41 IST
Soccer-Bournemouth appoint caretaker O'Neil as head coach

Bournemouth have appointed Gary O'Neil as their permanent manager on a 1-1/2 year deal to succeed the sacked Scott Parker, after he steadied the ship as interim manager, the promoted Premier League side announced on Sunday. Bournemouth dismissed Parker in August after they were hammered 9-0 at Liverpool for their third straight defeat which left them fourth from bottom of the standings with three points from four games.

First-team coach O'Neil, 39, took over in the interim and presided over a six-match unbeaten run before a string of four losses. Bournemouth are 14th with 16 points from 15 matches after their 3-0 win over Everton earlier this month. "We've been impressed with the way he has conducted himself from the moment he joined the club and feel he has earned this opportunity to continue to take the team and the club forward," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement.

"Gary has worked tirelessly and diligently on the training pitch and the players have responded by producing some excellent performances and results. "It was evident from the reception he received from our supporters following the Premier League win against Everton that they have also appreciated his efforts and we are all looking forward to continuing our working relationship with him."

O'Neil's new contract has the provision to be extended for a further 12 months. Bournemouth visit Newcastle United in the fourth round of the League Cup on Dec. 21 before a league trip to Chelsea, following the break for the World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022