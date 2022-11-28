Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, November 28

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - - NFL Buccaneers at Browns, 1 p.m. Bengals at Titans, 1 p.m. Texans at Dolphins, 1 p.m. Bears at Jets, 1 p.m. Falcons at Commanders, 1 p.m. Broncos at Panthers, 1 p.m. Ravens at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Chargers at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. Raiders at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. Rams at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. Saints at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. Packers at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. Bears' Justin Fields inactive, Trevor Siemian starts vs. Jets Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the host New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-FIELDS, Field Level Media

-- Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) inactive vs. Titans Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was listed as inactive for Sunday's road game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-CHASE, Field Level Media -- Report: Rams QB Matthew Stafford might not return in '22 Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford might not return in the 2022 season, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-STAFFORD, Field Level Media

---- NBA Portland at Brooklyn, 3 p.m. Golden State at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Indiana at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 5 p.m. Washington at Boston, 6 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m. Memphis at New York, 6 p.m. Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m. Dallas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. ---- NHL Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m. Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m. Seattle at Anaheim, 8 p.m. Vancouver at San Jose, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

---- COLLEGE BASKETBALL Stanford vs. Memphis at Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 11 a.m. Rhode Island at Boston College, Noon East Tennessee State at Georgia, 1 p.m. Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma at Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 1:30 p.m. Saint Louis at No. 13 Auburn , 3 p.m. Prairie View at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m. Wofford at LSU, 3 p.m. Yale at Colorado, 3 p.m. Villanova vs. Oregon at Phil Knight Inv., 3 p.m. No. 1 UNC vs. No. 18 Alabama at Phil Knight Inv., 3:30 p.m. No. 8 Duke vs. No. 24 Purdue at Phil Knight Legacy, 3:30 p.m. Siena vs. Seton Hall at Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 5 p.m. Alcorn State at Arizona State, 5 p.m. Miami at UCF, 5 p.m. No. 12 Michigan State vs. Portland at Phil Knight Inv., 5:30 p.m. Bellarmine at No. 19 UCLA, 7 p.m. Florida State vs. Nebraska at Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 7:30 p.m. No. 6 Gonzaga vs. Xavier at Phil Knight Legacy, 7:30 p.m. Florida vs. West Virginia at Phil Knight Legacy, 8:30 p.m. Iowa State vs. No. 20 UConn at Phil Knight Inv., 10 p.m. Oregon State vs. Portland State at Phil Knight Legacy, 11 p.m. ---- COLLEGE FOOTBALL Reports: Luke Fickell leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin Wisconsin will hire Luke Fickell as its head football coach, multiple outlets reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-WIS-FICKELL-LEONHARD, Field Level Media

-- Arizona State alum Kenny Dillingham named head coach Arizona State named Kenny Dillingham, the offensive coordinator at Oregon, as head coach on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ASU-DILLINGHAM, Field Level Media -- Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after 12 seasons David Shaw, the head football coach at Stanford for the past 12 seasons, has resigned, effective immediately. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-STAN-SHAW, Field Level Media

---- BASEBALL Report: Padres sign veteran RHP Julio Teheran The San Diego Padres signed right-hander Julio Teheran to a minor league deal, MLB Network reported Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-SD-TEHERAN, Field Level Media ---- FIFA WORLD CUP Japan vs. Costa Rica at Al Rayyan, Qatar, 5 a.m. Belgium vs. Morocco at Doha, Qatar, 8 a.m. Croatia vs. Canada at Al Rayyan, Qatar, 11 a.m. Spain vs. Germany at Al Khor, Qatar, 2 p.m.

---- TENNIS ATP -- Davis Cup ---- ESPORTS CS:GO -- BLAST Premier Fall Finals

