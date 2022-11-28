FACTBOX-Soccer-Australia v Denmark World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Australia play Denmark at the World Cup in Al Wakrah on Wednesday. When: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1800 local (1500 GMT/1000 ET)

Where: Al Janoub Stadium Capacity: 44,325

Odds: Australia win: 6/1

Denmark win: 1/2 Draw: 3/1

Key stats: * Denmark must beat Australia to have any chance of advancing to the last 16.

* Australia are currently second in the group and can go through with a draw if Tunisia fail to beat France, who are already through. * Australia have only made it out of the group stage once, in Germany in 2006, where they lost 1-0 to Italy in the last 16.

* The Danes have made the last 16 four times (1986, 1998, 2002 and 2018). They reached the quarters in 1998 in France. * This is the second consecutive World Cup in which Australia have played in the same group as Denmark and France.

* Denmark scored 30 goals in their 10 World Cup qualifiers but have managed only one in Qatar, scored by defender Andreas Christensen. Previous meetings:

* Australia and Denmark have met four times previously. The most recent meeting was at the 2018 World Cup, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The Danes hold the upper hand with two victories to Australia's one.

