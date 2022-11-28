Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Australia v Denmark World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Australia play Denmark at the World Cup in Al Wakrah on Wednesday. * This is the second consecutive World Cup in which Australia have played in the same group as Denmark and France. * Denmark scored 30 goals in their 10 World Cup qualifiers but have managed only one in Qatar, scored by defender Andreas Christensen.

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 17:08 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Australia v Denmark World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia play Denmark at the World Cup in Al Wakrah on Wednesday. When: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1800 local (1500 GMT/1000 ET)

Where: Al Janoub Stadium Capacity: 44,325

Odds: Australia win: 6/1

Denmark win: 1/2 Draw: 3/1

Key stats: * Denmark must beat Australia to have any chance of advancing to the last 16.

* Australia are currently second in the group and can go through with a draw if Tunisia fail to beat France, who are already through. * Australia have only made it out of the group stage once, in Germany in 2006, where they lost 1-0 to Italy in the last 16.

* The Danes have made the last 16 four times (1986, 1998, 2002 and 2018). They reached the quarters in 1998 in France. * This is the second consecutive World Cup in which Australia have played in the same group as Denmark and France.

* Denmark scored 30 goals in their 10 World Cup qualifiers but have managed only one in Qatar, scored by defender Andreas Christensen. Previous meetings:

* Australia and Denmark have met four times previously. The most recent meeting was at the 2018 World Cup, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The Danes hold the upper hand with two victories to Australia's one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022