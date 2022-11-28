FACTBOX-Soccer-Australia v Denmark World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Australia play Denmark at the World Cup in Al Wakrah on Wednesday. * This is the second consecutive World Cup in which Australia have played in the same group as Denmark and France. * Denmark scored 30 goals in their 10 World Cup qualifiers but have managed only one in Qatar, scored by defender Andreas Christensen.
Australia play Denmark at the World Cup in Al Wakrah on Wednesday. When: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1800 local (1500 GMT/1000 ET)
Where: Al Janoub Stadium Capacity: 44,325
Odds: Australia win: 6/1
Denmark win: 1/2 Draw: 3/1
Key stats: * Denmark must beat Australia to have any chance of advancing to the last 16.
* Australia are currently second in the group and can go through with a draw if Tunisia fail to beat France, who are already through. * Australia have only made it out of the group stage once, in Germany in 2006, where they lost 1-0 to Italy in the last 16.
* The Danes have made the last 16 four times (1986, 1998, 2002 and 2018). They reached the quarters in 1998 in France. * This is the second consecutive World Cup in which Australia have played in the same group as Denmark and France.
* Denmark scored 30 goals in their 10 World Cup qualifiers but have managed only one in Qatar, scored by defender Andreas Christensen. Previous meetings:
* Australia and Denmark have met four times previously. The most recent meeting was at the 2018 World Cup, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The Danes hold the upper hand with two victories to Australia's one.
