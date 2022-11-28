Left Menu

Ben Stokes to donate his match fees from Test series to Pakistan flood victims

Ben Stokes announced that he would donate his match fees from the Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 19:29 IST
Ben Stokes to donate his match fees from Test series to Pakistan flood victims
England Test captain Ben Stokes (Image: ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ahead of England's first Test series in Pakistan in 17 years, skipper Ben Stokes has announced that he would donate his match fees from the Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal. "There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be here is special," Stokes said in a tweet.

"The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year was very sad to see and has had significant impact on the country and the people." The monsoon season had seen the most severe flooding in Pakistan, leaving several homeless. Public facilities and schools have also been destroyed or damaged severely in the floods.

The floods affected each of the four provinces in the country, causing massive destruction of unprecedented nature. Stokes wrote that he was "excited" to be back as a Test team in the country after 17 years and declared the series as a "historic" one.

"The game has given me a lot in my life and I feel it's only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket. I will be donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal. Hopefully, this donation can go towards the rebuilding of areas of Pakistan most affected by the flooding." The series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle, has matches in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi.

While Pakistan are fifth in the WTC Standings, England are out of contention for the final and are placed seventh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022