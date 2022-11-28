Soccer-Dates set for rearranged Premier League fixtures

The Premier League announced on Monday dates in early 2023 for matches postponed in September and October. Fulham will host Chelsea on Jan. 12 and Chelsea entertain Crystal Palace on Jan. 15.

Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur on Jan. 19 before Pep Guardiola's team entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers three days later. League leaders Arsenal host second-placed Manchester City on Feb. 15.

