FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil-Switzerland remain 0-0 till half-time

Brazil and Switzerland tried hard but could not score in the first half as both teams remained 0-0 in the Group G match being played here at Stadium 974. Ruben Vargas' cross from a corner gave a chance to Silvan Widmer of Switzerland to take a right-footed shot from a difficult angle on the left which went high and wide to the left.

Brazil who are playing with Neymar Jr. made their first attacking move in the 27th minute when Raphinha's cross helped Vinicius Junior take a right-footed shot from the centre of the box which was saved in the bottom left corner. Four minutes later Eder Militao's assist Raphinha's left-footed attempt from outside the box was saved in the centre of the goal. In the next minute, Richarlison's header from the centre of the box was blocked as it came from the assist of Lucas Paqueta.

In the 34th minute, Lucas Paqueta tried a through ball but Vinicius Junior was caught offside. Three minutes later Eder Militao of Brazil made a right-footed attempt from outside the box that was blocked. Raphinha came with a cross from where Thiago Silva's header from very close range was blocked. All these efforts proved to be as good as nothing as Brazil could score. The Swiss team also failed to score in the first half.

Brazil had two shots on target in comparison to Switzerland which had none. In their first match, Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 while Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0. Brazil are at the top of the Group G points table while Switzerland are in the third position. (ANI)

