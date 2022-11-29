Manav Rachna Honoured with Prestigious Sports Awards at the TURF 2022 and India Sports Awards of FICCI

Faridabad, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) • Shri Sarkar Talwar, Director Sports, MREI bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award • ‘Best School Promoting Sports’ award bestowed upon ManavRachna International School, Sector-14 Faridabad • SmtSujataChaturvedi, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India was the Chief Guest • Dr. Amit Bhalla, VP, MREI graced the forum as Co-Chair, Sports and Youth Affairs Committee, FICCI Manav Rachna Educational Institutions have been a frontrunner in promoting sports among the youth, and preparing them for the national and international platforms. The spirit has been recognized by various national and international bodies. Very recently, at the 11th edition of FICCI's Global Sports Summit, TURF 2022 and India Sports Awards of FICCI, Director for Sports at ManavRachna Educational Institutions, Dronacharya Awardee and Former Ranji Cricketer Mr. Sarkar Talwar was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award of the year. At the same event, ManavRachna International School, Sector-14 Faridabad was honoured with the ‘Best School Promoting Sports’ Award in recognition of the efforts invested in offering international-level sports facilities to students and producing competent sportspersons.

The awards were presented in the august presence of Chief Guest-SmtSujata Chaturvedi, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India; Mr Sanjog Gupta, Chairperson, Sports & Youth Affairs Committee, FICCI and Head - Sports, Disney Star; Dr. Amit Bhalla, VP, MREI and Co-Chair, Sports and Youth Affairs Committee, FICCI; Ms.ManikaBatra, KhelRatna and Arjuna Awardee; Smt. Anju Bobby George, Padma Shri, KhelRatna, and Arjuna Awardee; Mr GautamGambhir, former Indian Cricketer and LokSabha MP; and Ms Mithali Raj, Former Captain, Indian Women's National Cricket Team.

Expressing his delight, Dr. Amit Bhalla said, “ManavRachna has a strong sports-centric culture and curriculum that aims to harness the power of our youth. In acknowledgement of the monumental contribution of ManavRachna Educational Institutions (MREI) in the identification and nurturing of the sports talent of the country over the past 25 years, the prestigious RashtriyaKhelProtsahanPuraskar 2021 was bestowed upon MREI by the Honorable President of India. And the recognitions that we have been honored with at the TURF 2022, strengthen our belief in our initiatives and motivate us to provide opportunities to the youth to optimize their potential, and give the nation another set of Olympians.” At TURF 2022, UNESCO also launched its joint publication, ''More Than a Game'' which highlights the key themes addressed by the sports for development sector in India, including youth empowerment, gender equality, education, and well-being.

