Left Menu

CWG marathon winner Kiplangat, defending champion Barsoton top draws for Kolkata 25K

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 21:33 IST
CWG marathon winner Kiplangat, defending champion Barsoton top draws for Kolkata 25K
  • Country:
  • India

Birmingham Commonwealth Games marathon winner Victor Kiplangat of Uganda, defending champion and course record holder Leonard Barsoton of Kenya and two-time Tokyo marathon winner Birhanu Legese of Ethiopia will headline the men's elite field in the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K Race on December 18.

Ethiopian Tokyo marathon runner-up Ashete Bekere and 2019 TSK 25K runner-up Desi Jisa of Bahrain will lead the elite runners' field in the women's section of the USD 100,000 prize money event.

An event record bonus of USD 3,000 will also be up for grabs for the international elite runners.

The World Athletics Elite Label road race has over the years invited eminent sporting personalities to inspire the runners. Two-time tennis Grand Slam singles champion Mary Pierce is the international event ambassador for this year's event.

Other race categories are open 10K, Ananda Run (4.5K), Senior Citizens' Run (2.3K) & the Champions with Disability (2.3K).

Legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami and actor Subhashree Ganguly will cheer the Ananda Run participants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022