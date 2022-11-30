Left Menu

Arjun Babuta, Vivaan Kapoor crowned champions at 65th NSCC

Punjab's Arjun overcame Assam's Hriday Hazarika 16-8 in the gold medal match at the Vattiyoorkkavu Shooting Range in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where the Rifle nationals are taking place as read in a statement issued by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

ANI | Updated: 30-11-2022 07:37 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 07:37 IST
Arjun Babuta, Vivaan Kapoor crowned champions at 65th NSCC
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arjun Babuta in Men's 10m Air Rifle and Vivaan Kapoor in Men's Trap, were crowned national champions across two cities where the 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions (65th NSCC) are currently being held. Punjab's Arjun overcame Assam's Hriday Hazarika 16-8 in the gold medal match at the Vattiyoorkkavu Shooting Range in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where the Rifle nationals are taking place as read in a statement issued by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

At the same time, Rajasthan's Vivaan, got the better of Tamil Nadu's Prithviraj Tondaiman shooting 31 birds to the latter's 27, in the medal match at Delhi' Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR), the venue of the Shotgun nationals. Arjun made the gold medal match after topping the top eight ranking round with a score of 263.4. Hriday was second with 262.9 to earn his place in the title clash.

In Men's Trap, Vivaan came second behind state-mate and Paris 2024 Olympics quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta in the second semi-final, shooting down 21 targets to the latter's 22. They were joined in the medal match by Prithviraj, who topped the semi-final one with 23 hits and Bakhtyaruddin Malek, who was second with 21 hits. Vivaan then edged out seasoned shooter Prithviraj in the 40-shot final even as Bhowneesh settled for bronze.

Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar won the Junior Men's 10m Air Rifle, defeating Ranvir Katkar by a similar 16-8 margin. West Bengal's Abhinav Shaw won the Youth Men's Air Rifle with a nail-biting 16-14 victory over Katkar, who was denied gold a second time in the day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022