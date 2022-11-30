Soccer-Tunisia fans whistle at French anthem at World Cup game
Some Tunisian fans whistled at the French national anthem when it was played at the Education City stadium before kickoff in the World Cup Group D game between France and Tunisia on Wednesday.
In 2008, supporters at the Stade de France whistled at "La Marseillaise" ahead of a friendly game between France and Tunisia, a former French colony which gained independence in 1956.
