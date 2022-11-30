Left Menu

Soccer-Tunisia and reshuffled France goalless at halftime

Tunisia and France were tied 0-0 at halftime of their final Group D game at the World Cup on Wednesday, with the North Africans dominating but failing to break the deadlock against a reshuffled and already-qualified reigning champions.

Nader Ghandri flicked a free kick home on eight minutes but the goal was ruled out for offside as Tunisia piled on the pressure. As it stands, France top the group and will be joined into the last 16 by Australia, who were goalless at halftime with Denmark.

