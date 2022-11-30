Sports News Roundup: Spain's Verdasco handed two-month doping ban; Supporter runs onto pitch during Tunisia v France game and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-First female referee is 'positive step' says Costa Rica coach Suarez

Stephanie Frappart's appointment as match referee for Thursday's crunch World Cup clash between Germany and Costa Rica is a step forward for women in a "sexist sport", according to Costa Rica manager Luis Fernando Suarez. Frenchwoman Frappart will make history as she leads the first all-female refereeing team at a men's World Cup in the Group E match which Germany must win to keep alive their hopes of progressing to the last 16.

Cycling-Italian cyclist Rebellin dies after being hit by truck-reports

Italian cyclist Davide Rebellin, who won the Amstel Gold Race, La Fleche Wallonne and Liege–Bastogne–Liege in a stellar 2004 season, has died aged 51 after being hit by a truck while training near Vicenza, local media reported on Wednesday. Rebellin, who also won an individual stage in the 1996 Giro d'Italia, was killed instantly in the incident, which occurred at Montebello Vicentino shortly before midday, local newspaper Il Gazzettino reported.

Soccer-Canada's World Cup nearly over but new journey set to begin

For Canada an early exit from the Qatar World Cup will not mark the end but a beginning, the first step for a young group on the road to the 2026 soccer showcase that they will co-host with the United States and Mexico. With straight losses to Belgium and Croatia the Canadians enter their final Group F match against Morocco on Thursday knowing they are headed home no matter the result. But coach John Herdman made it clear his men still have plenty to play for with one more shot at a historic maiden win.

Tennis-Spain's Verdasco handed two-month doping ban

Spain's Fernando Verdasco has been provisionally suspended for two months after failing to renew a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) and testing positive for the drug methylphenidate, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Wednesday. The 39-year-old, who reached a career-high ranking of number seven in 2009, accepted a voluntary ban until Jan. 8 next year after his urine sample collected at an ATP Challenger event in Rio de Janeiro in February contained the drug.

Brazil soccer legend Pele hospitalized amid cancer battle; 'no emergency,' daughter says

Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been hospitalized as he battles cancer, his daughter said on social media on Wednesday, adding that there was "no surprise or emergency" involved. Kely Nascimento's post to Instagram came after ESPN Brasil reported that Pele had been admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital with "general swelling" and was undergoing several tests for more in-depth assessment of his health issues.

Soccer-After the tears, South Korea turn eyes to Portugal

South Korea let their emotions pour out when they lost a five-goal thriller to Ghana this week, but they can expect no sympathy on Friday from Portugal, who are determined to clinch top spot in their World Cup group. South Korea must beat the 2016 European champions - as they did at the 2002 World Cup on home soil - and hope that the result of the other final Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay goes their way too.

Soccer-Supporter runs onto pitch during Tunisia v France game

A supporter wearing a Tunisia shirt ran on to the pitch at Education Stadium during the second half of the World Cup Group D game between Tunisia and France on Wednesday. The man was pinned down and dragged off by around a dozen security officials.

Soccer-Australia holding Denmark 0-0 at halftime to stay in box seat

Australia were clinging on to a 0-0 draw against Denmark at halftime in their World Cup Group D match at Al Janoub Stadium on Wednesday, which would be enough to reach the last 16 as things stand with Tunisia drawing 0-0 with France. Denmark's Jesper Lindstrom had a shot blocked and Mathias Jensen had an effort parried over by Australia keeper Mat Ryan, while Riley McGree had a shot for Australia saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Sailing-America's Cup to take place from Oct. 12 in 2024

The 37th edition of sailing's America's Cup will take place in the southern part of Barcelona along the beachfront, with racing set to begin from Oct. 12, 2024, the organisers of the oldest international competition in sport said on Wednesday.

Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Team New Zealand, who retained the America's Cup last year with victory over Italy's Luna Rossa in Auckland, said in March that they had decided on Barcelona as the next host city as defenders of the "Auld Mug".

Soccer-U.S. defeat Iran in World Cup match overshadowed by political tension

The United States triumphed on the pitch over longtime political adversary Iran on Tuesday in a World Cup match overshadowed by protests raging in Iran and laced with decades of tension between the two countries. The contest in Qatar between the two nations, which severed diplomatic ties more than 40 years ago, took place under increased security to prevent a flare-up over the anti-government protests across Iran since the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16.

