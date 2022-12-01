Left Menu

Soccer-England defender White leaves World Cup for personal reasons

Defender Ben White has left the England camp and gone home for personal reasons, the FA said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that he was not expected to return to the tournament.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 01-12-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 00:34 IST
Defender Ben White has left the England camp and gone home for personal reasons, the FA said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that he was not expected to return to the tournament. White, normally a central defender but who has been operating as right back for Premier League table-topping Arsenal this season, was something of a surprise inclusion in the squad.

He missed training two days ago, with the FA saying he was ill. White, who has four caps, was called up as a late replacement for last year's European Championship but did not feature.

