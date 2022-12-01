Soccer-England defender White leaves World Cup for personal reasons
Defender Ben White has left the England camp and gone home for personal reasons, the FA said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that he was not expected to return to the tournament.
Defender Ben White has left the England camp and gone home for personal reasons, the FA said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that he was not expected to return to the tournament. White, normally a central defender but who has been operating as right back for Premier League table-topping Arsenal this season, was something of a surprise inclusion in the squad.
He missed training two days ago, with the FA saying he was ill. White, who has four caps, was called up as a late replacement for last year's European Championship but did not feature.
