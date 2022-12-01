Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

UConn must face sex bias case by soccer player punished for obscene gesture

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived a sex discrimination claim against the University of Connecticut (UConn) by a former soccer player whose scholarship was revoked after she raised her middle finger to a television camera during a nationally broadcast championship game. A three-judge panel of the New York City-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a jury should decide whether UConn in 2014 punished Noriana Radwan more harshly, because of her gender, than male student-athletes who engaged in misconduct, as she alleges in a 2016 lawsuit.

Soccer-We deserved to lose by bigger margin, says Saudi coach Renard

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard said goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Owais saved his team from a humiliating defeat by Mexico in their last game at the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico won 2-1 to finish third on goal difference behind Poland, who lost 2-0 to Group C winners Argentina.

Soccer-Manic Mexico out on goal difference after last-gasp fight for survival

Mexico scored twice in five second-half minutes in a thrilling last-ditch bid to stay in the World Cup on Wednesday, beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 but agonisingly missing out on the last 16 on goal difference. In the most exciting group finale of the World Cup, goals from Henry Martin and Luis Chavez catapulted Mexico back into contention, but a string of spectacular stops by Saudi keeper Mohamed Al-Owais and two disallowed efforts denied them the elusive third goal they needed to advance.

Analysis-Soccer-Improving Argentina are beginning to look the part

When they needed it most, Argentina found their best performance of the World Cup so far as they defeated Poland 2-0 on Wednesday, a result that sealed them top spot in Group C and a last 16 meeting with Australia. It has already been a roller-coaster ride in Qatar for the South Americans, who came into the tournament on the back of a 36-match unbeaten run under coach Lionel Scaloni, but looked rusty in their stunning opening 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Athletics-Evidence of 'cultural change' in Russian athletics, says task force chair

World Athletics said on Wednesday there was evidence "cultural change" is taking place in Russian athletics, seven years after RUSAF athletes were suspended by the sport's global governing body following revelations of widespread state-sponsored doping and cover-ups. The World Athletics task force overseeing Russia's reinstatement expects to be in a position by March 2023 to make a final recommendation on the Russian Athletics Federation's status, task force chairman Rune Andersen said.

Athletics-No ban on Kenya but Coe says ruling body will watch closely

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said on Wednesday that the governing body would keep a close eye on Kenya after a spate of doping cases but did not issue a ban on the middle and long-distance running powerhouse. The East African country ranked third in the athletics medal haul at last year's Tokyo Olympics, but has faced accusations of widespread use of performance-enhancing drugs for years.

Tennis-Spain's Verdasco handed two-month doping ban

Spain's Fernando Verdasco has been provisionally suspended for two months after failing to renew a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) and testing positive for the drug methylphenidate, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Wednesday. The 39-year-old, who reached a career-high ranking of number seven in 2009, accepted a voluntary ban until Jan. 8 next year after his urine sample collected at an ATP Challenger event in Rio de Janeiro in February contained the drug.

Soccer-Pele in stable condition after admission to Brazilian hospital -statement

Brazilian soccer legend Pele is in a stable condition after he was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment, the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

"After medical evaluation, the patient was taken to a common room, with no need for admission in a semi-intensive care unit," the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said.

Soccer-France file complaint to FIFA after Griezmann goal disallowed

France are filing a complaint to FIFA after a last-gasp equaliser by Antoine Griezmann was disallowed following a video review after the final whistle of their World Cup match against Tunisia, the French federation said on Wednesday. Griezmann volleyed home eight minutes into stoppage time but the goal was ruled out as the forward was offside when Aurelien Tchouameni sent the ball into the area

Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.

