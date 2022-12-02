Left Menu

Soccer-Germany crash out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 02:27 IST
Soccer-Germany crash out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica

Germany were knocked out of the World Cup in the group stage for a second consecutive time despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica on Thursday after the four-times champions were consigned to third in Group E following Japan's victory over Spain.

Costa Rica deployed a five-man backline but Germany still found a way through in the 10th minute when David Raum floated in a cross that was headed home by Serge Gnabry, who restarted the game quickly fearing goal difference being a factor. But after learning that Japan were leading Spain in the other group game, Germany let their guard down and Costa Rica scored twice with Yeltsin Tejeda arriving late to score the first before Juan Pablo Vargas bundled a second over the line.

Germany's Kai Havertz grabbed a brace after coming on as a substitute to seal the three points before Niclas Fuellkrug added a fourth late in the game but the final results left Japan at the top of the group while Spain finished second.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022