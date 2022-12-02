Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-Fury fired up for Chisora III with sex ban and secret bet

WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury said he had starved himself of sex in preparation for his title defence against Derek Chisora and was ready for a "Christmas cracker" on Saturday night. The two Britons face off at Tottenham Hotspur's stadium in North London with the "Gypsy King" expected to complete a winning trilogy over a 38-year-old underdog opponent he comfortably beat in 2011 and 2014.

Soccer-Canada head home from World Cup with lessons learned

Back at the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, Canada came to Qatar with high expectations and a bit of swagger but stumbled out of the tournament on Thursday after a third straight loss and head home licking their wounds. Coach John Herdman praised his men for their fearlessness and attacking style but after Thursday's 2-1 defeat by Morocco the end result was the same as in Canada's only other World Cup appearance in 1986 -- three losses.

Soccer-World Cup 2022 top goal scorer: who could win Golden Boot?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is nearing its knockout phase. One of the top awards players compete for is the Golden Boot, awarded to the player with the most goals in the tournament. The number of assists by a player is considered in the case of a tie for goals scored. If multiple players are tied on both counts, the winner is decided after factoring in which player played the lowest minutes.

Basketball-LeBron sees media double standard in coverage of Jerry Jones photo

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James questioned the media on Wednesday for not asking him about a resurfaced 1957 photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones standing in a crowd blocking Black students from entering an Arkansas high school, suggesting there was a double standard at work. The image, which the Washington Post published in a report last month, shows a then-teenage Jones standing in the crowd near the group of Black students, who were attempting to integrate North Little Rock High School.

Soccer-Injured U.S. attacker Pulisic feels better, hopes to face Dutch

U.S. attacker Christian Pulisic said on Thursday he was recovering from an injury sustained scoring a crucial goal against Iran and aspired to be fit enough to face the Netherlands in Saturday's last-16 clash at the World Cup. "I'm taking it day-by-day for now and I will do everything in my power to work with this medical team and make sure I can play," Pulisic said at the U.S. training camp, adding that his pelvic contusion was painful but improving.

Soccer-Germany crash out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica

Four-time champions Germany sensationally crashed out of the World Cup despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in their last Group E match on Thursday, tumbling out at the first hurdle for the second consecutive time. Germany finished third in the standings, behind Spain on goal difference, with Japan top following their 2-1 win over the Spaniards.

Soccer-Japan roar back again to shock Spain and top group

Japan staged their second stunning turnaround of the World Cup to beat 2010 champions Spain 2-1 on Thursday to surge into the last 16 along with their beaten opponents and dump Germany out in one of the greatest nights for the Samurai Blue. Staring at the prospect of an early World Cup exit at half-time, Japan set up a round of 16 clash with Croatia - the beaten finalists in 2018 - while Spain had to rely on goal difference to edge out Germany. They now face Morocco.

Soccer-Morocco cruise into knockout stage with 2-1 win over Canada

An impassioned Moroccan team clinched a spot in the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time since 1986 by defeating the already-eliminated Canadians 2-1 on Thursday, mercilessly capitalising on their opponents' blunders. Morocco, who needed a win or a draw in their final Group F match to reach the knockout rounds, took advantage of a weak clearance by goalkeeper Milan Borjan that landed on the foot of Hakim Ziyech.

Soccer-Argentina beat Poland 2-0 to set up last 16 clash with Australia

Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in their final World Cup Group C match at Stadium 974 in Doha on Wednesday to advance to the knockout stage where they will face Australia. Argentina topped the standings on six points while Poland were awaiting the outcome of the other group game between Saudi Arabia and Mexico to see if they would come second and also qualify despite the loss.

Soccer-Frappart ends 92-year wait for a female referee at a men's World Cup

France's Stephanie Frappart made history on Thursday when she became the first woman to take charge of a men's World Cup finals game during Costa Rica's Group E match against Germany. Frappart, 38, led the first all-female refereeing team in a men's World Cup in the game at the Al Bayt Stadium alongside assistants Neuza Back from Brazil and Mexico's Karen Diaz.

