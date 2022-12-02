Left Menu

Soccer-World Cup 2022: England's route to final explained

England are looking to win their second World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. * England's Round of 16 tie will be against Senegal, the runners-up of Group A. WHO ARE ENGLAND'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE QUARTER-FINALS?

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 09:58 IST
Soccer-World Cup 2022: England's route to final explained
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

England are looking to win their second World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final: HOW DID ENGLAND QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?

* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds will begin on Dec. 3 and will feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner. * England finished top of Group B on seven points having beaten Iran 6-2 and drawn 0-0 with the United States, before defeating Wales 3-0.

WHO ARE ENGLAND'S OPPONENTS IN THE ROUND OF 16? * England's Round of 16 tie will be against Senegal, the runners-up of Group A.

WHO ARE ENGLAND'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE QUARTER-FINALS? * If England beat Senegal they could encounter France in the quarter-finals, provided the 2018 champions can beat Poland.

WHO ARE ENGLAND'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS? * If England make it to the semis one of the teams they could face is Group E runners-up Spain, or Portugal if they win Group H.

WHO COULD ENGLAND FACE IN THE FINAL? * If England go all the way to the final they could potentially find themselves taking on Brazil if, as expected, the five-times winners top Group G.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 2025; Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico and more

Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetable...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022