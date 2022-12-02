Soccer-World Cup 2022 last 16: which teams qualified for knockout stage?

The World Cup knockout phase kicks off on Saturday in Qatar. Below is an overview of the teams qualified so far:

ARGENTINA Argentina clawed back the top spot in Group C with wins over Mexico and Poland after a shocking loss in the opener against Saudi Arabia. They will next face Australia on Saturday.

La Seleccion was able to grant a last chance to win the trophy to captain Lionel Messi, who has announced his intention to retire from the national team after the tournament. Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986, and reached the final on three more occasions, most recently in 2014 when they lost against Germany.

Group performance: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Argentina 2-0 Mexico Poland 0-2 Argentina

William Hill odds to win tournament: 11-2 William Hill odds to win against Australia: 2-11

AUSTRALIA Australia claimed a spot in the last 16 as runners up of Group D with 6 points from wins over Tunisia and Denmark. They go on to face Argentina on Saturday.

This is the sixth World Cup for the Socceroos and their fifth in a row. In 2006 they reached the Round of 16, falling to eventual champions Italy. Group performance:

France 4-1 Australia Tunisia 0-1 Australia

Australia 1-0 Denmark William Hill odds to win tournament: 200-1

William Hill odds to win against Argentina: 16-1 BRAZIL

Brazil qualified for the knockout stage after back-to-back wins against Switzerland and Serbia, currently leading Group G before their last match against Cameroon. The Selecao have claimed the World Cup five times and are pre-tournament favourites to win a record-extending sixth title.

Brazil have played in every World Cup since 1930 but have not reached the final since they last won the title in 2002. Group performance:

Brazil 2-0 Serbia Brazil 1-0 Switzerland

Cameroon v Brazil (Friday 1900 GMT) William Hill odds to win tournament: 5-2

CROATIA Croatia joined the last 16 after two goalless draws with Morocco and Belgium and a 4-1 victory over Canada. They will next face Japan on Monday as the runners up of Group F.

This is the sixth World Cup for Croatia, who were beaten by France in the 2018 final. Group performance:

Morocco 0-0 Croatia Croatia 4-1 Canada

Croatia 0-0 Belgium William Hill odds to win tournament: 28-1

William Hill odds to win against Japan: 1-1 (EVS) ENGLAND

England punched their ticket to the knockout phase as top of Group B with 7 points, following emphatic victories against Wales and Iran and a goalless draw with the United States. The Three Lions, who reached the Euro 2020 final last year, will face Group A runners up Senegal on Sunday.

England's only World Cup win dates back to 1966. They finished fourth overall in 2018. Group performance:

England 6-2 Iran England 0-0 United States

Wales 0-3 England William Hill odds to win tournament: 15-2

William Hill odds to win against Senegal: 1-2 FRANCE

Another favourite to win the tournament, reigning champions France delivered on expectations and became the first team to qualify for the last 16 with consecutive Group D wins over Australia and Denmark, followed by a 1-0 loss to Tunisia. Led by AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud - who tied Thierry Henry as top scorer for the national side at 51 international goals - Les Blues are set to face Poland on Sunday.

France won the World Cup in 1998 and 2018. Group performance:

France 4-1 Australia France 2-1 Denmark

Tunisia 1-0 France William Hill odds to win tournament: 11-2

William Hill odds to win against Poland: 2-7 JAPAN

Japan surged into the last 16 as the unlikely top of Group E after the Samurai Blue staged two stunning comeback wins over Germany and Spain, losing only to Costa Rica. They will face Croatia on Monday. The four-time Asian Cup winners matched their best World Cup result, after qualifying for knockout stages three times before.

Group performance: Germany 1-2 Japan

Japan 0-1 Costa Rica Japan 2-1 Spain

William Hill odds to win tournament: 50-1 William Hill odds to win against Croatia: 29-10

MOROCCO Morocco topped Group F with wins over Canada and Belgium following a goalless draw with Croatia, and is slotted to play against Spain on Tuesday.

This ties the country's best World Cup result ever, as they reached the last 16 only once before in 1986. The African side, playing in their fifth World Cup edition, in 2018 failed to qualify for the knockout stage after getting only one point in three matches.

Group performance: Morocco 0-0 Croatia

Belgium 0-2 Morocco Canada 1-2 Morocco

William Hill odds to win tournament: 100-1 William Hill odds to win against Spain: 6-1

NETHERLANDS The Netherlands secured a place in the last 16 with victories over African champions Senegal and hosts Qatar, topping Group A despite a 1-1 draw with Ecuador.

The Dutch - unbeaten in the last 18 games after their elimination at Euro 2020 - will face the United States on Saturday. The Netherlands have been runners up at three World Cups in 1974, 1978 and 2010. This year marks their return to the international stage after they failed to qualify in 2018.

Group performance: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands

Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador Netherlands 2-0 Qatar

William Hill odds to win tournament: 14-1 William Hill odds to win against United States: 10-11

POLAND Poland clinched a spot in the last 16 as runners up of Group C after a win over Saudi Arabia, a draw with Mexico and a loss to Argentina. Poland closed the group stage tied with Mexico and advanced thanks to goal difference.

Led by captain Robert Lewandowski - reduced to tears after scoring his first World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia - Poland will face France on Sunday. The Polish side had not reached the knockout stage of the tournament since 1986, after finishing third in 1974 and 1982.

Group performance: Poland 0-0 Mexico

Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia Argentina 2-0 Poland

William Hill odds to win tournament: 125-1 William Hill odds to win against France: 11-1

PORTUGAL A second-half brace from Bruno Fernandes sealed Portugal's qualification with a 2-0 victory over Uruguay, who in 2018 knocked the side out in the last 16.

Portugal's best World Cup result is a third place in 1966. Most recently, they won the Euro 2016 in France. Currently a free agent due to a bitter divorce from Manchester United, captain Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at least one goal in five different World Cups after netting a penalty in the opener against Ghana.

Group performance: Portugal 3-2 Ghana

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay South Korea v Portugal (Friday 1500 GMT)

William Hill odds to win tournament: 11-1 SENEGAL

With a decisive 2-1 victory over Ecuador, Senegal qualified to the last 16 and will face England on Sunday. The reigning African Champions started the World Cup with a loss to the Netherlands, but were able to turn their fortune with a 3-1 win over hosts Qatar.

This is the third World Cup appearance for Senegal, who reached the quarter-finals in 2002. Group performance:

Senegal 0-2 Netherlands Qatar 1-3 Senegal

Ecuador 1-2 Senegal William Hill odds to win tournament: 100-1

William Hill odds to win against England: 13-2 SPAIN

One of the favourites to win the tournament, Spain clinched a spot in the last 16 with a blowout against Costa Rica followed by a draw with Germany and a loss to Japan. After an early elimination in the hands of Russia in 2018, a rejuvenated La Roja - with 14 players under the age of 25 - will meet Group F winners Morocco on Tuesday.

Spain claimed the trophy in 2010. Group performance:

Spain 7-0 Costa Rica Spain 1-1 Germany

Japan 2-1 Spain William Hill odds to win tournament: 6-1

William Hill odds to win against Morocco: 8-15 UNITED STATES

The United States qualified as runners up of Group B after a 1-0 victory over Iran in a match overshadowed by political tension, following draws with Wales and England. They will meet the Netherlands in the first match of the knockout stage on Saturday.

The U.S. national team has taken part in 11 World Cups, and never topped their third-place finish of 1930. Group performance:

United States 1-1 Wales England 0-0 United States

Iran 0-1 United States William Hill odds to win tournament: 100-1

William Hill odds to win against Netherlands: 10-3

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)