Soccer-Tunisia's Khazri announces retirement from national team

Tunisia began their World Cup campaign with a goalless draw against Denmark, then lost 1-0 to Australia. The win against France was not enough to save Tunisia as Australia beat Denmark to book their place in the last 16 where they will meet Argentina.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 16:03 IST
Soccer-Tunisia's Khazri announces retirement from national team
Tunisia striker Wahbi Khazri announced his retirement from international soccer after the national side were eliminated at the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar. Khazri scored to give Tunisia a 1-0 win over holders France on Wednesday, joining Saudi duo Salem Al-Dawsari and Sami Al-Jaber as the all-time leading Arab scorers at World Cups with three goals each.

"After the Tunisia match, and in a meeting that included all the players and the technical and administrative staff, I told everyone that this moment is appropriate, and I thanked everyone and wished them success," Khazri told Bein Sports French. "I am proud of what I gave my country over the past years, and I believe that the future for this generation is bright."

The 31-year-old Montpellier striker said: "To beat France, to score and be decisive, that is more beautiful." Tunisia began their World Cup campaign with a goalless draw against Denmark, then lost 1-0 to Australia.

The win against France was not enough to save Tunisia as Australia beat Denmark to book their place in the last 16 where they will meet Argentina. Khazri, who was born in France and played one game for the French national side in 2012, switched to play for Tunisia and won 74 international matches with them, scoring 25 goals along the way.

