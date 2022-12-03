Soccer-Neuer not thinking of ending his international career

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said he was not thinking of retiring from international soccer after Germany were eliminated from the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar. The four-time champions crashed out the World Cup on Thursday, finishing third in the standings, level on four points with Spain but behind on goal difference and will return home early for the second consecutive time.

"If I am called up and deliver good performances, then I can rule it out (international retirement)," Neuer told reporters after their exit. "I expect to continue. There is nothing that speaks against it."

The 36-year-old Neuer is the first German keeper to have been first choice in four World Cups and is globally the most-capped keeper in World Cup games, having appeared in 19 matches. Germany have automatically qualified for the 2024 European Championship as the host nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)